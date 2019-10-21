Volkswagen is expecting to make money on its electric cars—as much as its internal combustion vehicles, actually. Los Angeles thinks about using recycled bottles in its roads. Hummer could be back, fully electric. And which classic British car would you like to see converted to electric? This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

Like it or not, Hummer is one step closer to coming back. A recent report suggests that GM is seriously considering a revival of the brand, as part of a push of full-size trucks and SUVs that will arrive from 2021 to 2024.

If you look past the tens of billions of dollars that Volkswagen will have spent related to its diesel scandal, the automaker’s CEO has some uplifting news for its future: It still expects to make the same margins on its fully electric vehicles—thanks in part to China.

Los Angeles is considering a proposal to use waste plastic from soda and water bottles for paving its streets. It could cut the carbon footprint of paving, cut costs, and add to the durability of the pavement.

And a British firm, Lunaz Design, is converting old Jaguar and Rolls-Royce vehicles to electric power. Is an all-electric version of a 1961 Rolls-Royce Phantom V sacrilege, or very cool?