Tesla talks safety and gives a rare look at its testing. We dive into what the technical differences are between the Volvo XC40 Recharge and the Polestar 2. And Ford details how its upcoming fully electric SUV will be able to find charging at home or on the go. This and more at Green Car Reports.

Ford has detailed how buyers of its upcoming “Mustang-inspired” electric SUV can charge, and included a little more information about how fast it will charge. Let’s hope more details—and an official name—are coming soon.

We took at look at how the Polestar 2 and Volvo XC40 Recharge electric vehicles were both designed by the same teams but are ending up as quite different vehicles appealing to different customers. Considering Polestar’s fresh way of selling and marketing, it goes well beyond the old ideas of badge engineering.

Also, our partner site Motor Authority took a look at Polestar’s final preparations in tuning the Polestar 2 for a wide range of market conditions.

Tesla has provided a peek behind the scenes, at its in-house crash-testing facility. It gives you a better idea how the electric automaker achieved its excellent safety ratings, and assures that it wasn’t all done on a CAD or simulation screen.

The California plug-in hybrid maker Karma Automotive is keeping up with some exotic-car dealerships in now accepting Bitcoin in the U.S. But it’s definitely not a green decision. As of last year, Bitcoin processing and mining uses more power than all the Teslas in the world—including some nations.

