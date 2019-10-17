Volvo introduced its first electric car yesterday, and elaborated on a plan that will pay owners of its plug-in hybrids to, well, plug in. Uniti, also from Sweden, revealed its One, an urban electric minicar for the no-frills yet always-connected set. And Kia has officially nudged its Soul EV ahead one model year. This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

The Kia Soul EV has now officially been delayed to the 2021 model year. The model was EPA-rated at 243 miles for the 2020 model year and originally expected to go on sale in the second quarter of the year. Delays could be related to production-constraint issues at Kia’s facilities, although a spokesman didn’t elaborate.

Volvo yesterday revealed much more about its first electric vehicle, the 2021 XC40 Recharge—and showed the vehicle as a whole for the first time. The XC40 Recharge is the first of a full lineup of electric vehicles (and plug-in hybrids) to use the Recharge badge. Volvo promises more than 200 miles of range, a Google-powered interface suite, and the full potential of over-the-air updates.

For a year, Volvo is paying those who buy its plug-in hybrids for the electricity they use. It’s part of a plan to relaunch its plug-in hybrids and get buyers in the habit of plugging in, as they’re seen as the segue way to fully electric.

The Swedish startup Uniti has revealed its city-sized One electric car. The One, which makes cars like the Honda E or Fiat 500e look large, is aimed at European cities and positioned as a low-priced “smartphone car.”

And Toyota has revealed a very, very small electric minicar for introduction at the Tokyo auto show later this month. The two-seater is clearly not for the U.S., or even Europe; it can go a claimed 62 miles on a charge, but it’s only capable of reaching a top speed of 37 mph.

