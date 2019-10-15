Electric vehicles have played a big role in negotiations between the UAW and GM. Toyota boosts battery warranties. The Chevy Bolt EV fits differently into the market today than it did three years ago. And we take a look at how pricing for the 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S matches up with that of the Tesla Model S. This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

With pricing just out for the Porsche Taycan 4S, we brought Model S into the fold to ask you what the better way to spend $100,000 on an EV might be.

There’s an odd push-pull happening this time around in negotiations between the United Auto Workers and General Motors. GM has offered to make its electric pickup in Detroit, but the UAW actually wants the automaker to build more gasoline vehicles in the U.S.—underscoring that while EVs might be the future, it holds a different landscape for jobs and manufacturing.

Toyota has boosted the battery warranty for all of its 2020 model-year hybrid, plug-in, and fuel-cell vehicles to 10 years or 150,000. For those still not trusting the longevity of complex hybrid systems, it should be quite the bonus.

We’ve driven the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV, with its somewhat longer range and other slight changes. With a big reboot in the automaker’s electric-car efforts coming around 2023, we talk through how the Bolt EV fits into the market today, and how GM might keep this product going until then.

And after the 1,877-horsepower Battista supercar, Pininfarina plans to preview its electric SUV in concept form in 2020. It will be followed by a sedan, and then perhaps a coupe and convertible.

