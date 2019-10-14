Porsche introduces a much more affordable version of its Taycan electric car. The Tesla Pickup will be shown in some form next month. Vehicle and power-generation emissions vary widely across U.S. cities. There’s a dearth of charging signage. And Daimler and BMW bail on car-sharing in some U.S. cities that seem like car-sharing hot spots. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Tesla Pickup truck is still on time for a reveal in November, according to a terse tweet from CEO Elon Musk last week. Whether that means a far-off concept or a near-production prototype, we will all just have to wait and see.

Porsche has released a much lower-priced version of its Taycan electric car. And id the hints peppered within the press release prove true, it might be the longest-range version, too.

The company formed from the merger of BMW and Daimler mobility and car-sharing operations, Share Now, is pulling completely out of several North American markets—including Portland and Austin, which were once considered to be the strongest by predecessor Car2Go. It cites a “highly volatile” market and a “quickly-changing mobility landscape.”

In the most urbanized regions of the U.S., per capita CO2 emissions have actually increased since 1990. But it’s complicated, and a balancing act between changes in vehicle emissions and power generation. See how they factor in—and how they’ve changed—for your area with the excellent map the New York Times produced last week.

A Swedish charging campaign is poking fun at the very sorry state of public charging signage. The sheer lack of signage absolutely rings true in the U.S., as electric-car early adopters are replaced by those with a shorter tolerance for hunting around mall parking lots and freeway ramps when apps fail.

And our friends over at Motor Authority posted new spy photos of the 2020 Audi E-tron Sportback—the new electric crossover variant of the E-tron SUV set to debut at the LA auto show in November.

