Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the Tesla pickup truck is still on track for a November reveal, as promised.

As usual, the news came via a Twitter conversation between Musk and a follower, who asked Musk Wednesday whether the November target was final. Musk responded simply with "no change."

No change — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 9, 2019

Musk has admitted his own tendency to be "optimistic" when suggesting product timelines, but with only a month left until the proposed unveiling, Tesla's head honcho doesn't have a whole lot of wiggle room left.

We still know very little about the forthcoming "Cyberpunk Truck," and what little we do know has come in small, vague doses. Early concept drawings of the company's semi truck (shown above) may give us some idea of what Tesla has in mind, but it would obviously be scaled down for production purposes.

"The goal is to be a better truck than a [Ford] F-150 in terms of truck-like functionality and be a better sports car than a standard [Porsche] 911," Musk said in June.

He hinted later in the month that the concept may be wilder than the final product:

"We spent a lot of time designing the pickup truck...I think it’s going to be great, and I think it’s the coolest car I’ve ever seen," he said, adding, "Worst case scenario, we’ll build a normal-looking truck...no problem, we know what those look like."

In the same conference call, Musk acknowledged shortages of battery materials as an obstacle for Tesla's progress, even suggesting that the company could potentially get into mining in order to secure its own raw materials. Supplies of nickel, which could produce more stable batteries, have become scarce, and demand is expected to grow well into 2030.