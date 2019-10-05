What state upped the fees for driving a hybrid?

What automaker enabled many of its vehicles to drive themselves in parking lots?

And why aren’t U.S. vehicles, as a whole, all that much more efficient than they were in 2008?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending October 4, 2019.

News about future plug-in and electric vehicles continued to stream out from a number of automakers this week. Volvo threw out some more information teasing its upcoming electric crossover, the XC40 EV, while Audi confirmed the Q4 E-tron compact electric crossover and teased two other upcoming EV models, a high-performance crossover and a sedan. Even Maserati, the Italian sports-touring brand, has mapped out a series of hybrid and fully electric models for the future.

Audi Q4 e-tron concept

Subaru and Toyota broadened a partnership for electric vehicles plus autonomous tech and a lot more. And Mini might at last be readying a recalibration that brings the next-generation Cooper Hardtop down a size—electric, yet closer to its original form.

It’s not unusual for startups to adjust plans as they head toward launch. The China-based electric-vehicle hopeful Byton is, according to reports, considering Korean assembly for U.S. versions of its M-Byte electric SUV. And Rivian, another hopeful—in its case, for electric trucks—is considering a subscription service.

Nissan IMk concept

Details and teasers started flooding in for the Tokyo Motor Show later this month. Nissan revealed its urban electric minicar concept, the IMk, that appears aimed at Japan and Europe, while the Mitsubishi Mi-Tech concept hinted at a remake for the automaker’s well-respected plug-in hybrid system.

We brought you a report on 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel fuel efficiency, and reasoned that if mpg and heavy hauling and towing are top priorities, this is one of the best picks.

U.S. fuel economy across the entire vehicle fleet has stagnated since 2008—with a good explanation to keep in mind as the federal government talks about freezing or mildly hiking federal fuel efficiency rules.

2020 Toyota Prius

In Washington state, hybrid drivers are paying an extra $75 a year in registration fees to subsidize EVs. Meanwhile, gas prices are approaching $4 a gallon in California. Will it give a new boost to lagging hybrid and plug-in hybrid sales?

Green Car Reports also looked at how Presidential impeachment might affect the electric-car market. Hint: It might save the electric car.

Electrify America and ChargePoint are both looking to transfer some of the experience of their charging networks to electric-car owners’ own garages—with new connected home charge points.

Tesla V10 Caraoke

Back at the beginning of the week, Tesla’s launch of its Software Version 10 was one of the biggest pieces of news to Tesla fans—and as this week has shown with the popularity of Smart Summon videos, big news for the general public as well.

And last week we reported on a gas-station owner in Maryland who decided to dump gas pumps entirely and focus on electric-car charging.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter