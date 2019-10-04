Mitsubishi will show a 4-motor PHEV concept at the Tokyo Motor Show later this month, highlighting new electrification tech and unconventional gasoline power in a new downsized SUV package.

The automaker describes the Mi-Tech as "An electric SUV that delivers unparalleled driving pleasure and confidence over all terrain in light and wind." We suspect that last bit is the equivalent of "rain or shine," emphasizing the SUV proportions and individually driven motors as go-anywhere, anytime technology.

The individual motors enable torque vectoring on both an axle-by-axle and wheel-by-wheel basis, or, as Mitsubishi calls it, dual motor active yaw control.

Rather than a normal gasoline ICE, the Mi-Tech employs a gas turbine generator. Mitsubishi says this provides for both series hybrid and EV-only operation with the sort of response drivers expect from an electrified powertrain.

The Mi-Tech is also meant to be a driver assist showcase. Rather than relying on the cluster or a large screen for driver information displays, the Mi-Tech actually projects information directly onto the windshield. Picture a head-up display, only on a much larger scale.

It's also equipped with the sort of advanced safety systems expected on next-generation cars, such as emergency steering and brake assist.

It remains to be seen whether Mitsubishi will try to convert the Mi-Tech concept into a production vehicle. The automaker has not had much success with electrified offerings in the States, with only the Outlander PHEV remaining after the departure of the disappointing i-MIEV electric.

Small form factor CUVs and SUVs seem to be the next target for electrification, and their likely popularity in EMEA markets makes them likely candidates for production and overseas distribution. Whether and when that trend will catch on in the United States remains to be seen.