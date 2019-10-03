We drive one of the highest-mileage light-duty full-size pickups. An analysis of fuel economy across the entire U.S. fleet points to how reality lags regulation. And Rivian is looking at subscriptions. That and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Comments from Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe suggest that the electric truck hopeful is considering a subscription service as a way of supplementing or replacing its direct-sales model. So far other automakers have had only mixed success with such ideas.

An analysis of U.S. vehicle fuel economy—across all vehicles still in use—finds that mileage has stagnated since the George W. Bush administration. There’s a good explanation why, and some serious implications for the future.

We loaded the the 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel up with people and gear—and diesel fuel—and drove 732 miles. Considering its heavy-hauling ability set, it’s one of the most fuel-efficient trucks you can get.

And Tesla has acquired DeepScale, a startup working on vision processing technology—and potentially of use to the automaker as it refines its Autopilot systems and works toward the release of Full Self-Driving Capability.