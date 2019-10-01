Toyota and Subaru are joining forces for electric cars, and a lot more. Byton is reportedly considering Korea as an assembly point for trade reasons. And the Mini brand is considering making their cars small again, like they were when they were rebooted. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Mini Cooper Hardtop—that’s the simple, small hatchback that started BMW’s reboot of the brand nearly 20 years ago—has become anything but mini in recent years. However the brand’s current top executive hints of a long-awaited return to (smaller) form.

Subaru and Toyota are broadening their partnership that extends to electric cars, plus autonomous technology, all-wheel drive, and even sports cars.

The aspiring electric-vehicle maker Byton, according to speculative reports, might be planning to bypass China tariffs for selling its M-Byte electric SUV in the U.S.—by assembling it at a former GM plant in South Korea.

And the Volkswagen Group has issues some formal responses to allegations that current and former senior executives engaged in market manipulation. It calls them "unjustified" and "unsubstantiated.”

