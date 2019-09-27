The 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric gets equipped for cold weather. Volvo teases its first electric vehicle. Bollinger shows progress on its niche electric trucks. And there’s a party-line split on whether California has the right to regulate. This and more here at Green Car Reports.

A survey released earlier this week found that Americans are more or less split down party lines in the federal government’s challenge of California right to regulate vehicle tailpipe emissions. If you consider where party beliefs have fallen in the past with respect to states’ rights, it’s a bit surprising.

The 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric is better-equipped for cold snaps this winter, thanks to a new battery warming pad for most of the lineup. Some of the lineup gets a bigger infotainment screen, too.

Volvo hasn’t yet released much information about its first fully electric vehicle, the upcoming XC40 EV. That’s due to change October 16, and ahead of that the Swedish automaker released a tech tease that it will be the first of all its models to be equipped with a next-generation safety-sensor platform.

Yesterday, Bollinger Motors revealed its “next step toward production,” with a next-level prototype. Its B1 electric SUV and B2 electric pickup remain due in 2021, but the company’s CEO again emphasized to Green Car Reports that these trucks will be niche product with “crazy, amazing off-road capabilities.”

And Toyota has confirmed that there will be a next-generation version of its Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell car.

_______________________________________

