Driving impressions and charging impressions are in for the 2020 Porsche Taycan. Daimler faces a whopper of a fine in Germany over its diesels. The California startup Canoo has revealed a complex plan involving its own electric vehicles, subscriptions, and an entire ecosystem. And the EPA suggests California’s air is too dirty. No, really. This and more here at Green Car Reports.

We’ve reported much about the 2020 Porsche Taycan electric car in recent weeks. Now we have another key piece to bring you: first drive impressions of the Taycan.

Perhaps more important to Green Car Reports readers who might not be able to afford the exclusive $150,000+ EV from Porsche is the Taycan’s 800-volt technology. Read our hands-on report on the Taycan’s high-speed fast charging, and you be the judge: Is it the next step for EVs?

And a new electric-vehicle startup, Canoo, came out of stealth mode Tuesday night. Part automaker, part car-sharing company, part mobility services operation, Canoo looks poised to become something entirely different—with a lineup of starkly different designs in the works.

The parent company of Mercedes-Benz, Daimler, has been fined nearly $1 billion in Germany for a “negligent violation of supervisory duties” relating to hundreds of thousands of its diesel vehicles that had been equipped with “defeat device” software that violated emissions rules.

We’d really, really like to say that one of the developments earlier this week originated on a parody site; but it didn’t. The U.S. EPA administrator, Andrew Wheeler, sent a letter to California threatening to withhold its federal highway funding for potentially not doing enough about its dirty air.

And the financial issues continue to mount for the Chinese electric-car maker Nio. The struggling startup is reportedly cutting 20 percent of its remaining staff.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter