GM’s “all-electric future” could be getting in the way of union negotiations. Toyota fuel cells might be making plug-ins if not powering cars, and Volkswagen has started making battery cells in Germany. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Volkswagen will be looking to multiple cell suppliers to power its mass-market electric vehicles. But it’s started a pilot line for manufacturing battery cells, as part of the intent to keep battery R&D in Germany and as it ramps up an effort with Sweden’s Northvolt.

Toyota could soon be using hydrogen fuel-cell power from the Mirai to manufacture components for its hybrid or plug-in hybrid vehicles.

GM’s plans to pivot toward fully electric vehicles may be one of the things getting in the way of smooth negotiations with the UAW. According to a report, fewer union jobs are expected out of the company’s electric transformation, as it seeks to keep battery assembly in the U.S. but move it to a supplier or joint venture.

Hyundai and Aptiv have formed a $4 billion self-driving tech joint venture. Hyundai has been testing self-driving cars using its Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell SUV as the basis for its prototypes.

_______________________________________

