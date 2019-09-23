Tesla-affiliated research suggests a million-mile battery is close. Volkswagen considers the idea of bringing the ID 3 electric hatchback to Canada but not the U.S. And are electric vehicles creating a new digital divide? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Golf-sized Volkswagen ID 3 electric car might be sold in Canada, eventually, but VW has repeatedly said that it won’t be available in the U.S. We help parse out what this means.

Tesla could be on the verge of another battery breakthrough, with some very promising research released about the possibility of a 20-year, million-mile battery.

And throughout the last century, technology trickled down from the wealthy to the middle class. Is that the case with electric cars, too, and are EVs spawning the next digital divide?

In the 1990s, Nepal was on the way to adopting electric vehicles in a way that few other countries were. And then politics got in the way. Although much has changed in the technology since then, and there’s global momentum on the side of EVs, it’s an interesting frame for what’s happening between the federal government and California.

And remember that one-of-a-kind 9-second all-electric Chevrolet Camaro eCOPO drag-race car that Chevy concocted for last year’s SEMA show? It was recently on the auction block at Monterey Car Week and failed to find a buyer.

