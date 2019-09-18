The EPA today is expected to reveal its hotly contested plan for emissions and fuel economy. Honda revealed its CR-V Hybrid for the U.S. And Mercedes-Benz has made a deliberate decision not to compete in the range race. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid finally has a U.S. arrival date: early next year. This model can’t come soon enough, as it could save quite a bit of fuel for Honda’s top-selling model in the U.S.

Mercedes-Benz is playing it safe with batteries and driving range—intentionally, it says, as it sees electric vehicles as a long-haul proposition and wants its customers to see them meeting the same standards for safety and longevity as its gasoline models.

A recent report finds that brand might not matter so much for many adopters of self-driving cars—at least not as much as cost, convenience, and threats from hackers.

Later today, the EPA is expected to reveal its long-awaited plan for vehicle emissions and fuel economy—including, reportedly, how it plans to revoke California’s authority to regulate tailpipe emissions.

And there’s no plan for a direct successor to the BMW i3. BMW has said this before through board members and development executives—and its plan to electrify its core models instead—however recent comments from BMW’s sales and marketing chief cement that.





