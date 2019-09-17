The Chevy Malibu Hybrid and its Voltec-based powertrain are gone. Volkswagen talks us through how it might price its mass-market electric vehicles in the U.S., and why the Buzz is two years behind the leading edge. And states are fostering EV adoption in a wide range of ways. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

GM is discontinuing the last U.S. vehicle to use hybrid systems derived from the Chevrolet Volt. The Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid, it revealed to GCR, won’t be back next year.

A report from the National Governors Association rounds up all the ways that states are fostering EV adoption and infrastructure. Approaches—and as we know, results—are varying widely.

This time around, electric vehicles—specifically electric trucks—and potential battery plants are both very much a part of negotiations between GM and the UAW.

Volkswagen has given a better idea of how the first of its mass-market electric vehicles to come to the U.S. will be priced. It’ll be essentially in line with internal-combustion models—though a few key details remain yet to be said.

We get a more sensible explanation as to why VW’s electric crossover is coming before the vehicle that’s generated the bigger buzz, the ID Buzz electric Microbus revival. It comes down to getting more EVs out to drivers, and not getting too caught up in nostalgia.

Our partner site Motor Authority has a new set of spy shots of the first model we’ll get, the ID 4 (or ID 4X, or Crozz) in testing, and they again underscore its size compared to the Golf-sized ID 3 Europe gets.

Also, check out our editorial group’s updated pages on the redesigned 2020 Ford Escape—particularly the high-mpg Hybrid model.

