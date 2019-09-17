Slow sales and a shrinking market for sedans have effectively shelved the Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid sedan—the last model from General Motors to use hybrid-system components from the much-loved Chevy Volt.

GM spokesman Kevin Kelly confirmed to Green Car Reports on Monday that the hybrid sedan won't appear for the 2020 model year.

The Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid was one of the few remaining hybrid models on sale from the automaker along with the plug-in hybrid Volt, which was also discontinued for 2019. The two shared similar powertrain components, based on the Voltec platform.

The Malibu Hybrid's 46-mpg combined rating by the EPA was competitive among hybrid sedans, despite riding atop an older platform with comparatively older powertrain components. The Honda Accord Hybrid rated 48 mpg combined, and the Toyota Camry Hybrid rated up to 52 mpg combined, according to the EPA.

2016 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid

The Malibu Hybrid used a 1.8-liter inline-4 and electric-motor system to make 182 horsepower. The motor could power the sedan up to 55 mph on electricity alone, but with its 1.5-kwh battery pack there was no extended plug-in "EV mode."

When it was on sale last year, the Malibu Hybrid cost about $29,000 and was offered in LT guise with 17-inch wheels, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment.

The Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid made its debut in 2015 as a 2016 model alongside the redesigned sedan. It was refreshed last year with new front and rear bumpers and an 8.0-inch touchscreen, along with newer interior electronics.

With the Malibu Hybrid's departure for 2020, Chevrolet currently does not offer a hybrid-powered model.