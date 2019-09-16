A major supplier indicates that 800-volt tech is coming to another major automaker’s platform in 2022. The 2020 Prius gets a few more features. And CATL is looking at a plant in the U.S. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Chinese battery giant CATL last week announced some advances in its cell technology. It’s targeting a 45-percent boost in energy density in 5 years, and is now considering a U.S. factory, in addition to the massive facility in Germany that should start production in 2021.

The 2020 Toyota Prius is getting a few more features versus the outgoing model—most notably a bigger base touchscreen, plus CarPlay and Alexa for the entire lineup.

The Porsche Taycan wasn’t an anomaly; the move to faster-charging 800-volt technology for electric cars is looking more likely to sweep across the industry over the next decade. The Tier 1 supplier Delphi Technologies has introduced an 800V inverter and said that it’s under contract to supply the component to “a premier global OEM” for a product to be introduced in 2022.

Yesterday we reported on a California company’s effort to prepare the electric-vehicle equivalent of a crate V-8 for builders who want to create an EV conversion of a vintage car or truck.

And although the major crash-test organizations don’t test the rarest vehicles, manufacturers often do. The electric supercar maker Rimac is putting its $2 million, 1,914-horsepower C_Two through a battery of tests and reports positive results.

