The most efficient car for the 2019 model year may surprise you, states may be recouping more than just lost gas taxes from EV drivers, and the EPA chief Andrew Wheeler signaled that the final fuel-economy freeze may not be identical to the one the agency proposed.

Jaguar teased us with our first look at the upcoming XJ flagship sedan at the 2019 Frankfurt motor show. What we haven't yet heard is whether the sedan will be EV only, or offer internal-combustion engines as well.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler signaled that the final proposal to freeze federal fuel-economy standards may not look like the proposal and that the agency hasn't yet committed to revoking California's exemption.

Consumer Reports found that states that tax EV drivers to compensate for lost gas taxes may be charging more than they need to recoup the lost revenue.

Green Car Reports recaps the 2019 model year vehicles for efficiency and a surprise winner came forward.

Tesla confirmed a Model S Plaid sedan, which shouldn't surprise "Spaceballs" fans.

Used car shoppers may be getting a great deal instead of new-car shoppers.