As a companion to the launch of its new ID 3 electric car, Volkswagen is offering a series of at-home AC charging stations.

In three flavors, the new ID Charger series ranges in three levels from basic charging to a high-precision, connected suite. All of the versions will have the same 11 kw output, the upgraded models offer additional connectivity for users who want to program and monitor charger usage.

VW ID Charger

In its most basic form, the ID Charger is effectively just a good, old-fashioned plug. At $440 (399 euros), it's a very basic and affordable unit. Volkswagen says it will charge the 58-kwh battery in the ID 3 in six hours.

The next step up is the ID Charger Connect, which offers the first tier of connectivity options. It allows smart monitoring and remote operation via either wired or wireless network, with LTE available as an optional upgrade. Without LTE, it starts at $660 (599 euros), and includes remote management (via VW's App-Connect) and maintenance, access control management via charging card, and over-the-air software updates.

The top-tier unit is the ID Charger Pro. At this level, you get the features of the Connect model, plus an integrated electrical meter for high-precision monitoring of usage. The Pro will run you $940 (849 euros), but the upside is that it includes the Connect model's optional LTE upgrade along with a lifetime data subscription.

There's no word yet on availability in the U.S. market, but we expect that it will follow a formal announcement of VW's plans for bringing its ID vehicle lineup stateside.