Nissan has reportedly shown its all-electric crossover to dealers, but it isn’t coming soon. Porsche has upped its investment in Rimac. Hyundai and Kia are investing in very fast charging—in Europe. And the first of VW’s affordable electric cars is revealed in full. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Volkswagen has introduced the production version of its ID 3 electric car. The Golf-sized small car will be reaching customers in Europe by the middle of next year, but it won’t be coming to the U.S.

Porsche has boosted its stake in the Croatian supercar maker Rimac. What could an established sports-car brand with deep research-and-development pockets learn from a relative newcomer?

In Europe, Hyundai and Kia are investing the Ionity charging network that’s focusing on high-power DC fast chargers placed for travel.

There’s some good news and some bad news about Nissan’s long-awaited fully electric crossover that builds on its expertise with the Leaf. The good is that Nissan has reportedly previewed the model to its dealers—which essentially confirms it's still arriving. The bad is that its timeline has been pushed back, to the second half of 2021.

At the Frankfurt show, BMW has revealed a beautifully proportioned evolution of the 4-Series called the Concept 4. It’s likely the Concept 4 points not only to the design direction of a new 4-Series Coupe and Convertible but also to a new i4 electric model.

And GM has announced that it will move to embrace Google technology in its vehicles—including Google Maps, Google Assistant, and other applications.