Faraday Future names a new CEO. Lamborghini shows that supercapacitors work well for saving energy and going fast. And Mercedes-Benz introduces the latest revamped member of its plug-in hybrid family. This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC350e plug-in hybrid will charge faster, go farther all-electric on a charge, accelerate quicker, and have a slicker interface.

Supercapacitors have shown promise for giving hybrid and fuel-cell vehicles extra punch to making more sluggish but sensible battery chemistries work. Although they’re too expensive for the mass market, Lamborghini is now using supercapacitors in its most powerful car ever.

Faraday Future last week named a new CEO for the struggling company, and it’s certainly not an unknown: He’s the co-founder of Byton and led the BMW i8 program.

The Porsche Taycan has started production, right on schedule.

Ford is comparing its 2020 Explorer Hybrid to the 2019 edition of the Toyota Highlander Hybrid—not the fully redesigned 2020 Highlander Hybrid that’s arriving soon.

And check out this video about how a Seattle shop keeps Tesla Roadsters going strong—despite pushback from Palo Alto.