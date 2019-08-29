Tesla is launching its own insurance product. Nio positions battery-swapping as an alternative to fast-charging. GM faces another drop in its EV tax credit amount next month. And there might be a Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid in the works. All this and more at Green Car Reports.

Tesla has launched an insurance product. It’s so far only available in California and doesn’t—at least for now—use the driver-behavior basis that was suggested earlier in the year by CEO Elon Musk.

The EV tax credit amount for eligible GM vehicles like the Chevrolet Bolt EV will drop again in a little over a month, to $1,875.

Nio is offering a fully charged battery in just three minutes—for free—to its customers in China. The secret? Battery swapping stations and Nio’s own infrastructure investments could end up being a bulwark against Tesla—if sales perk up for the brand.

Our spy photographers have spotted a plug-in hybrid version of the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. Such a RAV4 could be Toyota’s second current plug-in vehicle for the U.S., joining the Prius Prime with its 25-mile electric range.

Porsche has revealed its 99X Electric Formula E race car for the 2019/2020 Formula E season.

And diesel definitely lives on in the light-truck sector. GMC is pitching its new 3.0-liter Duramax in the Sierra 1500 as a higher-mileage alternative to the mammoth 6.2-liter V-8—although the diesel still won’t tow as much.

