Aptera returns. Lithium is unexpectedly plentiful. Faraday Future could be headed for more change. And does smart charging matter as much as fast charging? All this and more on Green Car Reports.

A familiar name in electric vehicles, Aptera, is back—with a new version of its three-wheeled EV that can now go up to a claimed 1,000 miles on a charge.

With all the attention paid to fast charging—and how many miles per hour drivers might be able to get back on a road trip—a report from Germany reminds us of the importance of smart charging.

Faraday Future could soon undergo a restructuring, according to a recent report, and the financially troubled CEO of the financially troubled company might at last step down.

Battery makers are facing some unexpected dynamics in the supply of materials needed for lithium-ion batteries—including a glut of lithium.

According to a new survey from J.D. Power, many new-car owners report that active-safety features intended to help them are actually bothering them.

And the Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe now includes a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that can add up to 21 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque for brief bursts. The company does say it helps save fuel, too.

