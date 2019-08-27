Polestar has started producing its Polestar 1 flagship plug-in hybrid coupe, and it’s looking increasingly independent from Volvo. Bollinger is at work on its vintage-chic electric SUV and pickup. Toyota is planning to show off its mobility range at the Olympics. And GM is aiming for solid-state battery tech. All this and more at Green Car Reports.

Bollinger Motors is preparing new production-bound prototype versions of its B1 SUV and B3 pickup, for a September 26 reveal.

Polestar has opened its first production facility—in Chengdu, China, where it will build its flagship Polestar 1. The brand has also been given a World Manufacturing Identifier, which will give the brand a longer runway in the U.S. for the federal EV tax credit.

Toyota is putting a suite of “electrified vehicles” into use at the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo. That includes some hybrids, fuel-cell vehicles, and some cutting-edge concepts, although it’s missing the EVs most other automakers would want to demonstrate.

GM is planning to use part of a U.S. grant for the development of more fuel-efficient powertrains to work on solid-state lithium battery technology.

According to a report from Germany, Audi plans to formally announce its membership in an alliance for self-driving car technology that already includes fellow German carmakers BMW Group and Daimler.

Volvo has added its popular XC60 and XC90 crossovers to its Care By Volvo subscription service, which lets shoppers lease for up to two years, with the option to swap cars after a year or buy after two years. It still appears though that the brand’s plug-in hybrids aren’t part of the offer.

