Bollinger Motors is planning to reveal new production-bound prototype versions of its B1 SUV and B2 pickup on September 26 in Detroit.

The Bollinger fully electric trucks stand apart from everything else in the EV sector—even the electric trucks that are on the way from Rivian. Flat-panel styling, exposed rivets, and intentionally sharp edges give it styling that straddles a middle ground between Tonka truck and Hummer, with the cachet of Range Rover.

According to the company the trucks will be expensive and rather exclusive, with 614-horsepower dual-motor drive systems and about a 200-mile range expected from a 120-kwh battery pack. Off-road capability will be a priority, and Bollinger has teased a 50/50 weight distribution and 15-inch ground clearance.

Bollinger motors preparing B1 and B2 prototypes - August 2019

Bollinger has said that he wants the B1 to emphasize durability and be “the last truck you buy,” with the core roll cage, frame, and suspension made of steel and aluminum for body panels and other lower-body and chassis pieces.

The company confirmed to Green Car Reports that it now up to about 32,000 reservations—essentially hand-raises, as the company hasn’t asked for any deposits or money down yet.

Bollinger is different than most EV hopefuls in that it’s not beholden to investors. It’s been funded primarily—perhaps entirely—by Robert Bollinger, its founder. Bollinger, who made a fortune from a successful hair-care-products business, has told us in the past that to get the trucks to production he may seek help from venture capital firms, but there have been no announcements as of yet.

And probably the most important piece to remember is that Bollinger’s financial runway for getting the B1 and B2 to production is different­—and potentially shorter—than for other electric vehicles. They’re designed to be Class 3 (GVWR of 10,001 pounds or more) and won’t have to go through crash-testing or comply with some safety requirements (like even having airbags). Bollinger has emphasized that the trucks will be hand-assembled and aren’t designed for (or destined for) mass production—all part of what will likely make them so desired.