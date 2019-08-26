Audi teases a rugged-looking autonomous-driving concept. Tesla hooks up with LG Chem. And the first of the new Volkswagen EVs we see in the U.S. should hit a sweet spot in the U.S. market. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Lexus is reportedly set to reveal a new, production-bound electric vehicle—a tall, boxy hatchback—at the Tokyo motor show in November.

The Volkswagen ID 3 urban electric hatchback—the model that won’t be coming to the U.S.—is due for a full debut at the upcoming Frankfurt auto show. But we found a set of spy shots particularly informative about showing us what’s next—in the upcoming electric crossover inspired by the ID Crozz concept.

Audi has teased a new concept vehicle for the Frankfurt auto show next month. Called the AI:Trail, it appears to navigate the gray area between fully autonomous operation and our need to explore and go beyond the well-charted path.

Panasonic is no longer the exclusive supplier for Tesla. The EV maker has chosen LG Chem to be its supplier for its upcoming Shanghai factory, in what’s reported to be a non-exclusive deal.

And the Porsche Taycan electric sedan has pounded the pavement at Germany’s Nürburgring—and with a time of 7 minutes 42 seconds, it’s now the fastest EV ever to take on the circuit.

