The model that’s leading Volkswagen’s electric-car push—and what Volkswagen has called the replacement for the e-Golf, the city-focused ID 3 hatchback, isn’t coming to America.

Instead, the U.S. will be getting the second model, a rugged-themed, somewhat taller crossover hatchback based on the ID Crozz concept from 2017.

We’d previously expected the production Crozz—now potentially called the ID 4X—to be an ID 3 that was simply lifted an inch or two and fitted with some body cladding and rugged cues, a la Golf Alltrack or Subaru Crosstrek. But a new set of spy pictures published at our companion site Motor Authority underscores that there may be more of a difference between the two models.

Both models have a “cab-forward” design that takes advantage of how the platform doesn’t allow for an engine or transmission in front. A steep windshield and rounded roofline look good for aerodynamics. It also doesn’t borrow the ID 3’s unique segmented front window.

Volkswagen ID 3 and ID 4 (crop) - S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Otherwise from these camouflaged prototypes, it appears that the production Crozz is “scaled up” a size from both the ID 3 and the Hyundai Kona Electric it was spotted testing with. The production ID 3 is 161.4 inches long, with a wheelbase of 108.3 inches, whereas the ID Crozz concept measured 182.1 inches long and had a wheelbase of 109.2.

Size-wise, it’s one of the most popular segments of the market, comparable to the Ford Escape, Toyota RAV4, or Honda CR-V—or the Tesla Model Y.

While the ID 3 will offer three different battery packs—48, 62, and 82 kwh (45, 58, and 77 kwh usable capacity)—we expect only the top two to be offered in the ID 4X. U.S. rated range has not been estimated as of yet, but both will have 100-kw CCS DC fast charging.

A new ID concept car that will sketch out the Volkswagen brand’s sixth production-bound vehicle on the MEB platform is likely headed to the LA auto show, in November.

The ID-4X is due to reach the market in summer or fall 2020, for the 2021 model year.