GM has eked out more range for the 2020 Chevy Bolt EV. Porsche goes vegan for at least one interior choice in its new Taycan electric car. Volkswagen faces more trouble over diesels in a German court. And an agreement between Electrify America and EVgo makes charging access easier. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Porsche revealed much of the 2020 Taycan electric car interior, including its full instrument panel and interface—and it teased that it will offer the option of a vegan interior.

The 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV gets updated battery cells to stretch its range to 259 miles. Best of all, the price hasn't gone up.

A German court in Dusseldorf found that Volkswagen's updated diesel emissions software still allows the cars to exceed pollution standards.

And a new roaming agreement between Electrify America and EVgo opens up a large number of DC fast chargers to more EV drivers who don't own Teslas.

Volkswagen will introduce a "new brand design" at the upcoming Frankfurt auto show.

Finally, Opel developed an electric race series around its fully electric 2020 Corsa-e.

