Lexus is reportedly working on a new electric model to unveil at the Tokyo motor show in October.

The car will be a small city electric car, based on an updated version of the company's 2015 LF-SA concept, according to a report in British car magazine Autocar.

Quoting Lexus chief Koji Sato, the report says the car will be a "tall, boxy, hatchback."

Perhaps out of proportion to the small city hatchback, the car is expected to continue Lexus tradition of including a large spindle grille. Brand designers have said it is one of their most difficult tasks to incorporate the brand's signature front end on electric cars that don't require such a large air intake.

"We feel that our future could resemble this design,” the magazine quotes Sato saying.

Last month, Sato also announced that the brand is developing a new dedicated electric platform for a future model, and that it plans to "electrify" its entire model lineup with either hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or fully-electric powertrains by 2025.

2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid, test drive, Ojai, California, Sep 2016

Lexus is also expected to build an electric SUV based on a new platform that Toyota is jointly developing with Subaru. Toyota has said it plans to launch 10 pure electric models, which includes some from Lexus.

Sato has also said that Lexus is working to develop in-wheel electric motors for its future electric cars. "We expect four wheels operating independently will offer greater agility, stability and excitement,” he told Autocar. “We will continue to pursue this exciting opportunity.”

Other automakers, such as startup electric truckmaker Rivian, are developing electric cars with a motor for each wheel that mount the motors inboard and still retain many of the performance advantages of in-wheel motors.