Walmart sues Tesla over solar panel fires at its stores. Mercedes-Benz released a new electric van. A new survey shows the top reasons consumers avoid buying EVs. And we run down the best deals on plug-in, hybrid, and electric cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

A new survey by Autolist shows some familiar reasons why so many Americans express interest in EVs but don't buy them.

Walmart sued Tesla on Wednesday over solar panels that allegedly caught fire on seven of its stores. The giant retailer seeks to have the panels removed from all 240 stores where Solar City and Tesla installed them.

Mercedes-Benz released the second member of its new EQ electric-vehicle family, the EQV electric van, which is scheduled to debut at the Frankfurt auto show next month.

Hyundai has released a new picture of its Frankfurt auto show concept, now called 45, and revealed that it's going to be retro-themed, looking back to its first vehicles in the 1970s.

And we ran down the best August deals on plug-in, hybrid, and electric cars, ahead of more deals coming out for Labor Day.

BMW is building a pilot run of 100 iNext SUVs at a pilot plant in Germany to test a new steel-to-aluminum bonding technique as well as to develop tests for the cars' expected self-driving features.

Finally, Porsche has invested in an Israeli company that is working on building sensors that can see through fog, rain, and snow, for use on future self-driving cars.

