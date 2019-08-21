Porsche covers more than 2,100 miles in 24 hours with its new Taycan electric car. A new report reveals two new electric SUVs coming from Ford. A deal between California and several automakers have thrown EPA efforts to roll back fuel-economy regulations into a tailspin. And our latest Twitter poll results shows readers aren't swayed by carbon offset programs. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

In its final test hurdle before it goes on sale Sept. 4, the Porsche Taycan covered 2,100 test miles at speeds of 120 mph or more in 24 hours. Six drivers traded seats on the run, which demonstrated Porsche's new 800-volt fast-charging system.

In a new Automotive News report, insiders revealed that Ford is working on two more mid-size electric SUVs to follow the long-anticipated Mustang-inspired Mach E.

Another new report shows the chaos sown in the Trump administration efforts to freeze fuel-economy and emissions regulations by California's side deals with automakers.

Our latest Twitter poll looks at programs by Porsche and other automakers to sell carbon offsets alongside their pollution-emitting internal combustion cars. Most of our readers aren't buying.

Spy photographers have caught more examples of the Volkswagen ID 3 out testing, this time alongside a production version of the ID Crozz, which is expected to be the first of VW's new wave of ID electric cars to make it to the U.S.

Finally, our sister site The Car Connection got a first drive in the new 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel and came away with first impressions of its fuel economy. (EPA estimates have not yet been released.)

