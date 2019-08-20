Porsche teased the first look inside its Taycan electric car. Rivian announced that its upcoming R1S SUV will offer four different roof options. We take a tally of DC fast charging. And our latest Twitter poll asks readers if they think crash-test ratings are more or less important for EVs. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Rivian revealed in a Tweet that its new R1S electric SUV will be available with four different roofs: steel, removable composite panels, and two glass options.

Along with an announcement that it will be the first car to offer integrated Apple Music, Porsche gave the first glimpse inside its new Taycan electric car.

Even as automakers in the U.S., Europe, and Korea agreed to use CCS chargers, CHAdeMO fast-chargers still outnumber them in terms of number of stations.

And our latest Twitter poll looks at a number of new top safety ratings for electric and fuel-cell cars, and asks whether readers see them as more or less important than those for conventional gas cars.

The co-founder of embattled Chinese electric-car startup Nio stepped down.

Finally, Ford recalled more than 100,000 2015 Ford Fusions and Lincoln MKZs, including their hybrid versions, because their seat belts can erode.

