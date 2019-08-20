Porsche announced on Monday that its new Taycan electric car will be the first to incorporate Apple Music streaming in its central infotainment display.

In the process it provided something perhaps more noteworthy: a first glimpse of the Taycan's dashboard, which has a digital instrument cluster reminiscent of the iconic Porsche 911's five dials, and a central, vertically mounted touchscreen.

Porsche did not reveal the size of the central touchscreen, but the image of the interior shows it integrated into the vertical surface of the dashboard, underneath the overhanging top pad of the dash to provide some shade to aid legibility on bright days.

Porsche Taycan Porsche Taycan prototype

The style is a stark contrast to many of the latest electric cars, such as the Tesla Model 3, which perch the center screen in front of or on top of the dashboard, emphasizing its connection to a tablet computer. The higher location can help drivers look at information on the screen more quickly and minimize the time their eyes are off the road, and works well for information such as navigation and instrumentation. Tesla even puts the speedometer and other driving functions in the screen, which could be difficult to read if it were mounted lower.

Porsche sticks to an instrument cluster behind the steering wheel for those displays, though it does so in a style reminiscent of analog gauges.

Porsche Taycan prototype Porsche Taycan acceleration test

Recent gas models from Porsche, including the 911, have also featured digital gauges, including a small LCD screen for a digital display at the bottom of the speedometer. The instrument cluster in the Taycan looks almost entirely digital and seems a bit of an affectation compared with digital instrument displays in other modern electric cars.

Apple Music

The integrated Apple Music streaming service offers up to 50 million songs, and Porsche will offer three years of free internet streaming in the Taycan to support it, though Apple Music will only be free for six months.

The service will include Apple's Siri voice assistant, which can control playback, and drivers can save a song to Apple Music that they hear it on terrestrial radio.

Porsche will also offer curated Porsche playlists within Apple Music

"Listening to music while driving can be an electrifying feeling," said Oliver Schusser, the vice president of Apple Music and International Content. “With the introduction of the Taycan, customers now can choose Apple Music built-in seamlessly to find the perfect soundtrack for every drive.”

The system will also support Apple CarPlay, and Porsche will offer an optional high-end Burmester surround-sound system in the Taycan to improve music fidelity and power.

The Taycan is set to debut Sept. 4.