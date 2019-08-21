In addition to a Mustang-inspired electric performance SUV, potentially named Mach E, Ford is planning two more mid-size electric SUVs to sell alongside the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus.

The new vehicles were revealed by three sources familiar with the plans in a report in trade journal Automotive News (subscription required) on Monday.

The new EVs are part of an $11 billion plan at Ford to build 40 new hybrid and plug-in vehicles, including 16 full EVs.

The first of these new electric models is expected to be a 300-mile electric SUV with Mustang-inspired performance and looks, which is due out next year as a 2021 model. Ford has also announced that it's developing an all-electric version of its F-150 pickup, and signed an agreement with startup EV maker Rivian, which is expected to spawn yet another electric SUV using Rivian's core component set, although it's not yet clear what form such a vehicle might take.

The electric F-150 might appear as soon as 2021. The two latest vehicles are expected to debut in late 2022 or early 2023, when the next versions of the Edge and Nautilus are due out. That would put Ford's new electric SUVs a year or two behind Rivian's own electric SUV and pickup.

Automotive News reported that the later SUVs will be produced in Ford's Flat Rock, Michigan, factory, which currently builds the Mustang, indicating that they are distinct from the Mach E (to be built in Mexico), as well as any product that may be built by Rivian. Ford has already revealed that Lincoln will get a vehicle based on the Mach E.