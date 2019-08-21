On the road to putting its first electric car into production, Porsche ran the Taycan for 24 hours straight at Italy's Nardo test circuit.

Covering 2,128 miles around the circuit in a day carried the car about the distance from Los Angeles to Atlanta.

The test primarily demonstrated the capability of the Taycan's new 800-volt charging system, which charged the car quickly enough to cover the distance without long waits to recharge. Porsche said the charging was done at the same time as the six Porsche test drivers swapped seats.

The 800-volt charging system, which Porsche says was adapted from the 919 Hybrid LeMans-winning race car, is expected to be able to provide up to 120 miles of additional range in less than 10 minutes.

Even counting charge times, that puts the car's average speed around the track at more than 88 mph. Porsche notes that the Taycan cruised at between 120 and 134 mph at ambient temperatures of 107 degrees during the test.

Porsche Taycan recharging during endurance run at Nardo test track in Italy (Source: Porsche)

Porsche's Taycan product-line vice president Stefan Weckbach said, "The Taycan mastered this ambitious endurance run without any problems."

"The result achieved in Nardo highlights the advantages of the unique 800-volt technology and its high maturity level. Before the Taycan is launched on the market at the end of the year, we will have covered over six million test kilometers [3.75 million miles] across the globe.”

Porsche said the test is the final hurdle for the car before its scheduled September 4 debut. It follows close behind another test of the Taycan's 800-volt battery system, in which the company accelerated the car from 0 to 124 mph and back to a stop 26 times. Porsche says the car averaged less than 10 seconds on the 26 acceleration runs, which deviated by no more than 0.8 seconds.

On the endurance test run, the Taycan also used Porsche's new 800-volt charging stations, which the company has begun installing at dealerships in Germany in preparation for the Taycan's debut. The company says it will install 500 of the chargers across the U.S. and is already working on even faster chargers in Germany.

With prices ranging from just above $90,000 to more than $130,000, Porsche says it has already sold out the first year's production of 40,000 units.