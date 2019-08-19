The Volkswagen Group plans to build 27 different electric-vehicle models, across its brands, by 2022—on its way to building 10 million EVs on its upcoming MEB architecture by later in the decade. That requires quite the ramp-up of company resources, and it’s likely the brand has many more new ideas and designs to test as concept cars.

One of those new concepts is due at the Los Angeles Auto show this November. Sources at VW with knowledge of the plans have confirmed to Green Car Reports that this will foreshadow a sixth production-bound member of the ID family to wear the Volkswagen badge.

So far the ID, ID Crozz, ID Buzz, ID Vizzion, and ID Roomzz concepts are all either confirmed or strongly hinted at as being production-bound. Of those, the ID, to be called ID 3 in production, is the only one open to reservations thus far, and it won’t be sold in the U.S.

Teaser for 2020 Volkswagen ID 3 debuting at 2019 Frankfurt auto show

With a production version of the ID Crozz already confirmed for U.S. arrival in the second half of 2020, and the production (sans camo) version of the ID 3 bound for the Frankfurt motor show in September, Volkswagen could be waiting until the LA show to preview (in concept) the ID 2, a small, affordable urban crossover.

Volkswagen hasn’t yet made an official statement about or confirmed any such debut.

Volkswagen ID Buzz Concept

Volkswagen has said that its Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant expansion will be ready to make electric cars in America in 2022. That also happens to be when VW intends to release the Microbus-revival ID Buzz. However, VW still has much to share in regard to which markets will get each respective vehicle and where they’ll be produced.