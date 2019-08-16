Charging stations outnumber gas stations in Britain. A hydrogen fuel-cell e-bike goes farther. And we get U.S. seat time with Volkswagen’s MEB platform. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Volkswagen shipped its ID Buggy out to the annual Pebble Beach car weekend, around Monterey, California, and Green Car Reports was given some time in the driver’s seat. Check out our first drive impressions of VW’s modular MEB electric-vehicle platform that will underpin millions of EVs.

The Alpha may not be the only hydrogen fuel-cell e-bike, but it’s looking the most prolific of the bunch. A second-generation version of the bike, the Alpha2.0, is good for 93 miles of assist before you need to fill it again.

The number of charging-station locations now outnumbers that of gas stations in the UK. We have some catching-up to do in the U.S. for electric to pull ahead of our 168,000 gas stations.

The 2020 Nissan Versa has been completely redesigned, and it’s shaping up to be the lowest-priced passenger vehicle in the U.S. market.

And on the other side of the pricing coin, FCA sure isn’t making the third-generation version of its turbodiesel V-6, badged EcoDiesel, cheap in the 2020 Ram 1500. It costs $3,000 more than the mild-hybrid Hemi V-8, or $38,585 to start.

