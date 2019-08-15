The Audi E-tron makes the safety honor roll. States and cities are suing the EPA. And the 3-Series plug-in goes faster and farther. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

A group of states and cities, led by the New York attorney general, have sued the EPA over its decision to roll back the Clean Power Plan.

The BMW 3-Series was redesigned for 2019, and for 2020 a revamped version of the 330e plug-in hybrid is due—with more electric driving range and stronger performance.

The 2019 Audi E-tron is the first battery-electric vehicle to earn IIHS Top Safety Pick+ recognition—which basically means it's achieved top scores on every individual safety test from the insurance-funded group.

Domino’s has gone nationwide with a new program to encourage e-bikes for pizza delivery in cities, where they won’t face the same congestion and parking issues. So far it’s a win-win for customers and employees.

Ford is extending warranties on 2014-2016 Focus and Fiesta models that are equipped with a problematic dual-clutch automatic transmission, so as to strive for “competitive levels of satisfaction.”

And as Aston Martin ramps up for the delivery of more electric cars, it’s offering a new personalized service to design and build a “home or luxury retreat built around your car.” The rest of us call it a garage.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter