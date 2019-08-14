Rivian could build a future Ford truck. Toyota recalls some hybrids for a braking issue. Electric semis start arriving. And will an incentive for Tesla owners help Jaguar I-Pace sales? All this and more on Green Car Reports

Toyota is recalling some hybrid models—including the Prius, Prius Prime, RAV4 Hybrid, and others—from the 2019 and 2020 model years for a potentially defective brake booster.

Daimler is delivering its first Class 8 heavy-duty Freightliner eCascadia electric semis this month to customers—although they’re officially part of a test fleet.

The Jaguar I-Pace electric crossover still isn’t selling well in the U.S. So in a strategy change, Jaguar is targeting Tesla owners with new incentives.

According to Ford’s CEO, Rivian might be entrusted to build an upcoming Ford electric SUV—one that, under a partnership with the startup, takes advantage of Rivian’s skateboard EV platform.

Congress is aiming to try again in establishing national rules for self-driving cars.

And one very devoted Model 3 owner has made her own body the key, by embedding her Tesla’s RFID chip into her hand.

