Jaguar’s widely available I-Pace electric luxury crossover needs some kind of boost here in the U.S. market, where it still isn’t selling well.

For now, that’s arrived in the form of a series of special promotions, one of which looks directly to Tesla owners.

The promotions include a $5,000 dealer discount plus a $7,000 Allowance Credit that isn’t applicable to leases and is only good for in-stock 2019 I-Pace models. Tesla owners can get an additional $3,000 Tesla Conquest incentive.

Jaguar I-Pace incentives, from dealership marketing - August 2019

Altogether it adds up to $15,000 off the sticker price—or $22,500 if you include the $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

With the I-Pace’s starting price of $70,495, including the $995 destination charge, that means the price could be down to $47,995—or even lower if you have additional local or state incentives that apply. That’s a true luxury vehicle for almost exactly the price of a very simply equipped base Tesla Model Y.

No single reason appears to blame for the I-Pace’s struggling sales. Globally, Jaguar has sold about 10,000 cumulatively, which doesn’t make the model a failure by any means. Stateside, it’s moved just 1,522 I-Paces from January through July—a small fraction of the numbers Jaguar had suggested leading up to launch.

2019 Jaguar I-Pace electric car (crossover SUV)

In our annual Best Car to Buy competition last fall, Green Car Reports swooned over the I-Pace’s design, its solid assembly quality, and buttoned-down ride and handling. Out on the racetrack it proved that its power systems, battery cooling, and all-wheel drive were up to any extreme task we could throw at it. But the compact I-Pace is let down by some details, like its power consumption and its laggy infotainment controls.

The I-Pace has some capability for software updates—some of them over-the-air—that might improve those quibbles, and there’s a lot to love otherwise. For electric-car shoppers, it might be worth some thought on your level of devotion to Tesla.