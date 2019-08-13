Porsche rolls out one very fast plug-in SUV, just after it outlined a carbon-offset program. Could more moss clean city air? And are silicon-wafer batteries a good idea? All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid is the quickest, fastest SUV ever presented from the performance brand.

Perhaps it wasn’t coincidence that Porsche also last week revealed a new carbon-offset program for its customers. Does such a program reduce the guilt? Vote in this week’s poll.

A company in Washington state is planning to build lithium batteries on plentiful silicon wafers. It claims the results might cost less while lasting longer and offering higher energy density.

A Berlin-based firm is looking to use moss—placed in data-connected park benches and other public places—to help accelerate airflow and alleviate urban smog.

The upcoming Audi Q4 E-tron SUV may offer a new level of personalization in terms of exterior lighting.

And a new lawsuit alleges that GM knew about a durability issue with the Duramax 6.6-liter turbodiesel engine in some of its heavy-duty trucks.

