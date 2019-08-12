Inductive charging is here—on a plug-in hybrid. A different twist for battery cooling could help performance and charging. Nio regroups in light of sagging sales in China. And a French company wants to do EV conversions on a budget. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

BMW has announced that it will soon offer inductive wireless charging in the U.S., in the 2019 530e iPerformance plug-in hybrid sedan—via an exclusive lease deal, and only in California.

According to recent reports, Nio is looking for a buyer for its power systems in China. The Chinese EV maker needs to shore up by trimming some of its side businesses, as sales founder in its home market.

The supplier Ricardo is aiming for quicker performance and faster charging with a new immersion-cooling technique for production EVs that would coat their batteries with a dialectric cooling gel.

A French company, Transition One, is hoping to give old clunkers a new, cleaner life, through EV conversions. For now, the idea is intended for European models, in Europe—although it sounds in parallel to what Canada’s Ecotuned intends to make available for fleet trucks like the Ford F-150.

GM continues to downsize its internal combustion engines. The upcoming redesigned 2020 Buick Encore GX compact crossover gets rid of the current 1.4-liter turbo-4 in favor of 1.2- and 1.3-liter turbo-3 engines. There hasn’t yet been a confirmation on whether gas mileage gets better.

Finally, Fisker Inc. is back with yet another teaser of its upcoming electric SUV—and plans for a December reveal.