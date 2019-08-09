Tesla faces a lawsuit over lost range in some older models. Mini may go all-electric with its next generation of models. Startup heavy truckmaker Nikola won a federal grant to improve fuel cells. And a European project worked out how to get as much range and efficiency from natural-gas engines as from gasoline. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

A Tesla owner in California has sued the automaker over an over-the-air software update that allegedly cut 40 miles off the range of his car. After similar complaints swirled online, the lawsuit seeks class-action status.

A report indicates that parent-company BMW has killed gas engines for future Mini Cooper models, indicating that the brand may go all-electric.

Nikola Motors, a startup company that says it has 14,000 orders for its planned fuel-cell semi-trucks, won a $1.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to improve the power and durability of fuel cells before its trucks roll out.

And a recent project by the European shows how engines running on natural gas, including biogas and other related renewables, can approach the efficiency and range of conventional gasoline engines.

Mercedes-Benz is preparing a new EQ electric vehicle concept for the upcoming Frankfurt auto show as well as a production version of the EQV electric van it showed at the Geneva auto show this spring.

