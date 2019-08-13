Porsche has a new way for buyers to feel better about the environment, while purchasing a new performance vehicle: buy carbon offsets.

The company announced its Porsche Impact program to sell carbon offsets based on the model buyers get and the type and amount of driving they do—that is, unless they want to wait for the company's new Taycan electric sedan at the end of the year.

The program has an online tool that owners can use to estimate their annual carbon impact by inputting the number of miles they drive annually and their average mpg. Once the calculator comes up with their annual carbon impact the website will take them to a link to make a donation to one of several causes to offset carbon emissions.

Owners can choose to support protecting forests in the U.S., building solar power in Mexico, expanding hydropower in Vietnam, and preserving animal habitat in Zimbabwe.

Porsche estimates that the cost of carbon offsets for a driver in a 2019 Cayenne S (non-hybrid), driving 10,000 miles a year, would cost between $67 and $152 a year, depending on the project. Presumably the cost would be somewhat less for a plug-in Cayenne E-hybrid. The program has been available to Porsche customers in Germany, Britain, and Poland since last year and is managed by Swiss carbon-finance company South Pole.

Porsche is not the first automaker to try selling carbon offsets in the absence of electric cars. Volkswagen and Land Rover, for instance, each tried the approach in 2007 but later suspended their programs.

With automakers from around the globe—including Porsche—rolling out electric cars to combat CO2 emissions, we wondered what our readers would think of buying carbon offsets instead.

