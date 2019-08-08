Nissan and EVgo are working together to make fast-charging faster and more widespread. Tesla has started to bump up the price of its Full Self-Driving Capability option for existing owners. Auto suppliers show how much range electric heat pumps can save. And Toyota cleans up its act at factories. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

As part of their long-term partnership, Nissan and EVgo are planning to build 200 new 100-w DC fast-chargers around cities in the U.S.

In a letter to owners, Tesla announced that the price to upgrade to its Full Self-Driving Capability system will increase from $3,000 to $4,000 on Aug. 16. The increase applies to owners who already have the previous Enhanced Autopilot option. Enhanced Autopilot already included most of the same features, however.

Toyota plans to cut emissions from its U.S. factories and other operations by 40 percent in the next three years, on its way to going emissions free by 2050.

Suppliers look to heat pumps to reduce winter range loss in electric cars by up to 20 percent compared with the resistive heating elements commonly used today.

Audi plans to launch a tilting, four-wheeled electric scooter next year to whisk drivers from parking lots to the front door. It folds and charges in the truck of the car.

Finally, a new study by the IIHS shows that knee air bags may not be that useful in reducing injuries in crashes.

