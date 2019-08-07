The NHTSA sent Tesla another letter asking it stop using misleading safety claims for the Model 3. Honda focuses sales of the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid in California. New forecasts peg 2037 as the year EV sales will overtake gasoline worldwide. And readers are still in favor of electric-car conversions in our latest Twitter poll. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

For the second time, the NHTSA told Tesla to stop making claims regarding its cars' performance in NHTSA crash tests, this time regarding the Model 3. Now the agency said it has forwarded its complaint to the Federal Trade Commission to investigate unfair and deceptive trade practices.

Honda confirms that it is focusing new sales of its Clarity Plug-in Hybrid in California, because it says that's where the buyers are.

A new report from normally EV-optimistic Bloomberg NEF forecasts that electric car sales will surpass those of gas cars worldwide in 2037, but it will take many more years for them to become the majority of cars on the road.

In response to our Twitter poll last week, readers said EV conversions of older cars are still relevant today, even in the face of new long-range models that are available from many major automakers.

After announcing last week that new 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid will come standard with automatic emergency braking, the company recalled more than 11,000 2019 Optimas for a defect in the system.

Finally, add Bugatti to the ranks of boutique supercar-makers considering building an electric SUV. Out of four potential follow-ups to the Chiron, Automobile Magazine reports that the electric SUV is the leader.

