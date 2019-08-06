Electrify America is developing new chargers with robotic arms to plug into self-driving cars. That led us to wonder: Is that really more helpful than wireless charging pads?

Wireless chargers lose efficiency if cars don't line up over them precisely, which may trouble some drivers. If cars are driving themselves, they could be expected to line up accurately over a charging pad.

With that in mind, we thought we'd ask our readers if a similar robotic charger might be useful in their own electric-car experience or robotic chargers are best for fleet use.

Our Twitter poll question for this week is: "Do you think automatic robotic chargers would be helpful?"

Our poll this week has only three choices.

For some, wireless chargers may be useful—and the sooner the better. For example, some drivers may have physical challenges plugging in their cars, or really wish for a wireless charger but don't have a reliable place to put one, it could be covered with snow or leaves, for example.

Others may wish for a wireless charger instead—and be confident enough to park over it reliably.

And some, like us, may be left scratching their heads.

Wherever you stand let us know by clicking over to our poll and let us know in the comments, or on Twitter, why you chose your answer.

Remember that our Twitter polls are unscientific because our respondents are self-selected and not numerous enough to constitute a nationally representative sample. We're eager to know what you think.