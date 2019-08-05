California filed another lawsuit against the Trump administration over proposed fuel-economy rules, this time about fines. Karma plans to show off its GT by Pininfarina coupe at Monterey Car week this month. New federal tax credits in Canada have boosted EV sales in the country, the government says. And a new study by Volvo hints at how much fuel self-driving cars can save. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

In its ongoing attack on rising fuel-economy regulations, the Trump administration faces a new lawsuit by California and 12 other states that oppose the NHTSA's latest move to freeze fines for automakers who violate fuel economy standards at levels set in the 1990s.

Karma is bringing its GT by Pininfarina coupe to the U.S. to grab attention at Monterey car week this month. The coupe shows what the Italian design house can do for the Karma Revero sedan on which it's based.

Sales of electric cars in Canada jumped 30 percent after the national government passed a new $5,000 tax credit for EVs this year.

A new study by Volvo and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory shows self-driving cars could be more fuel efficient by 5 to 7 percent.

Nio is turning to video-game hardware maker Razer to incorporate some of its lighting functions into Nio's electric SUVs.

Finally, Hyundai says that by 2022, most of its cars will remind drivers when they may have something in the rear seat, in an effort to reduce child deaths in hot cars.

