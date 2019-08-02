Audi plans a more affordable, shorter-range E-tron in Europe. Tesla is introducing a larger stationary battery pack for businesses. The Kia Optima Hybrid merges back in for 2020 with minor changes. And a California startup company wants to turn CO2 into gasoline. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Audi's new version of the electric E-tron quattro SUV will have less range and cost about $12,000 less. The company has no plans to bring it to the U.S., however.

The 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid have slightly revamped tech features and options, and they now come standard with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and blind-spot monitoring.

Tesla launched a larger stationary battery pack called the Megapack, that can store 3 gigawatt-hours of energy and should bring down cost and installation times for large-scale utility projects like wind and solar farms.

California startup Prometheus Fuels plans to make gasoline from renewable energy, creating fuel and reducing global warming emissions at the same time. The company says it could sell for as little as $3 a gallon.

Rimac has completed a video series giving an inside look at the company and how an electric-car startup became a success without Twitter and with conventional automakers.

Finally, the IIHS's sister organization, the Highway Loss Data Institute, released its annual list of the Top 10 most stolen cars in the U.S.

